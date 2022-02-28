MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing murder charges after a 71-year-old woman was found dead Friday night in Matthews, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Carolyn James of Stallings was identified as the woman killed.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Ashie Avenue near Old Monroe Road at around 6 p.m. for a welfare check. They were advised by neighbors that James had not recently been seen, which was unusual.

Upon arrival, officers found James deceased.

After further investigation, it was determined that the cause of her death was suspicious and there was a person of interest.

David Little, 31, was a person of interest and was found in Charlotte by CMPD.

He was taken to Stallings and charged with first-degree murder. Little is currently being held at the Union County Jail without bond.