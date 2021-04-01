18-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting, burglary of man in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old has been arrested for the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near the 7900 block of Oak Meadow Court around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday night where they found Selvin Yovani Lara-Reyes dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said detectives identified Mario Alexander Monroy as the suspect. Following an interview, he was charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and felony breaking and entering.

CMPD said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.