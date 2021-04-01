Man arrested for murder in 2004 east Charlotte cold case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Nearly 15 years after a 32-year-old man was found shot dead in east Charlotte, a man has been charged with murder, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said Marcus Lofewai Fed, 32, was found dead from a gunshot wound late at night on November 14, 2004 near the 5800 block of Reddman Road.

CMPD said detectives exhausted every lead they had, but the case became cold and was handed over to the Homicide Cold Case Unit.

IN 2020, officials said new information surfaced and police were able to identify 38-year-old Joshua Withers as a suspect.

Authorities located Withers Thursday, April 1, 2021, and he was arrested without incident.

Joshua Withers has been charged with murder.

CMPD said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-TIPS and speak with a cold case detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.