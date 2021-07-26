Man arrested for deadly York hit-and-run, firing shots in neighborhood

YORK, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is facing a felony charge after a deadly hit-and-run that happened in June in York, according to the York Police Department.

Detectives said 33-year-old Jermell Anthony struck 24-year-old Nicholas Dunnavant on June 9 on Railroad Avenue.

Police said Dunnavant appeared to have been hit by at least two vehicles. He had extensive bruising to his lower torso and marks that appeared to be from a tire.

Dunnavant was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to a police report, a woman swerved to avoid an object lying in the road before she realized it was a person. She told police that she turned around to approach the injured man and saw another vehicle approaching. She flashed her lights at the vehicle to warn the driver, but the vehicle struck Dunnavant and continued without stopping, leaving behind a plastic inner fender of a Honda.

Police said another woman called to report hitting a deer on Railroad Avenue that night. Officers met the woman near the scene where they also found a Honda that was missing a right front inner fender.

Officials said the woman agreed to speak to detectives, telling them that Jermell Anthony was driving her home when he struck what she believed to be a deer or a big dog lying in the roadway.

Anthony’s arrest warrant said surveillance video confirmed he was the driver of the Honda. Anthony reportedly admitted to striking Dunnavant during a police interview and made no attempt to return to the scene or report the incident.

On Sunday, July 25, officers encountered Anthony in a case involving multiple gunshots fired in a York neighborhood. He was seen jogging through the neighborhood when he was stopped by police. A firearm was found stashed in an open shed nearby.

Anthony is facing charges of felony hit and run resulting in death and discharging a firearm inside city limits. He was also wanted by the York County Sheriff’s Office on two charges of failure to appear in unrelated cases.