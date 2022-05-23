HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN)– A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a double murder in Hope Mills, according to police.

Police said Rodney McCarary, 68, was arrested and charged with “two counts each of First-Degree

Murder, First Degree Kidnapping and Concealing or Failure to Report a Death.”

Two people were reported to be lying in the grass behind a Hope Mills apartment building on Wednesday, May 18, and were later confirmed dead, police said.

Police identified the victims as 48-year-old Julie Camacho Smith and 25-year-old Desmond Miles Brewington, a mother and son.

This happened on Hackberry Drive in Hope Mills, according to police.