Man arrested after shooting into Rock Hill home, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is accused of firing several shots into a home in Rock Hill Thursday afternoon, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said 32-year-old Terrell Jones was arrested after shots were fired into a home in the 100 block of North Wilson Street around 2:21 p.m. Thursday.

Officers responded to the area after several callers reported gunshots being fired nearby and found the gunshots into the home.

Police said multiple witnesses said the man who fired the weapon was wearing a black jacket with a red hoodie underneath, black pants and possibly red shoes.

An eyewitness pointed toward where the suspect left the area. Officers detained the suspect, Jones, on Tom Street.

Jones was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence and carrying a pistol unlawfully.

No one was injured during the incident, police confirmed.