Man arrested after running red light, striking CMPD vehicle and fleeing the scene, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man accused of running a red light in southeast Charlotte and crashing into a police cruiser causing it to overturn was arrested Monday after he was spotted injured and walking out of the woods, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities accused 28-year-old Joseph Spangler of being in two hit-and-run crashes Monday morning.

Just before 7:10 a.m. on Oct. 11, police said Spangler rear-ended a passenger vehicle on Independence Boulevard near Sharon Forest Drive. He reportedly fled the scene while the other party called 911.

Moments later, the same vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Monroe Road and Village Lake Drive and crashed into a CMPD police vehicle. The police vehicle overturned and the driver fled the scene on foot. The police officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to identify Spangler as the driver and attempted to track him but were not successful.

Investigators said Spangler had been driving on the wrong side of the road and cutting vehicles off just before running the red light.

While the investigation was underway, a resident called 911 and reported seeing an injured man walking out of a nearby wood line. Officers responded and found Spangler at a nearby home on Dunfries Road.

Spangler was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries he sustained in the crash before he was interviewed by detectives.

Following the interview, Spangler was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit and run, reckless driving and driving with a revoked license.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-336-2897.