Man arrested after firing shots near Iredell County campground

A man was arrested near Jolly’s Campground in Statesville Saturday after he fired several shots during a domestic dispute, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a report of shots being fired near 553 Bacon Road and another call about an intoxicated man walking around Jolly’s Campground.

Witnesses told deputies the suspect’s truck and trailer were stuck in a muddy area nearby where they quickly located and detained 38-year-old Randy Wayne Dowell from Ronda.

Deputies determined the incident had started out as a domestic argument between Dowell and a woman. Witnesses said he fired a gun three times.

Officials searched Dowell’s truck and trailer and found a pistol hidden under a mattress in the trailer

Dowell was arrested on scene and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and two counts of going armed to the terror of the public.

He is being held in the Iredell County Detention Center with a $15,000 bond.

