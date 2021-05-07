Man arrested after breaking into several houses, vehicles in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Taylorsville man was arrested early Friday morning after residents in a Hickory neighborhood reported multiple break-in attempts, according to the Hickory Police Department.
Authorities said 50-year-old Bradley Allen Spencer is accused of attempting to break into three houses, committing first-degree burglary on another home, breaking into several vehicles and stealing from several carports around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the Hillcrest Neighborhood.
Police said Spencer was caught immediately after he committed the burglary and was arrested.
He was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, three counts of attempted first-degree burglary, three counts of breaking and entering a building, two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and four counts of larceny after breaking and entering.
The Hickory Police Department said the incident is a reminder that residents can help prevent crime if they report suspicious activity to police.