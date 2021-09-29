Man arrested after assaulting Rowan County deputy in Cookout drive-thru, leading investigators on manhunt

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after pointing a gun at and assaulting a deputy in the drive-thru of a Cookout and leading multiple agencies on a chase.

Around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the drive-thru of Cookout on East Innes Street was flagged down about two men passed out in a vehicle in the drive-thru line. Several units responded to assist after the two men were found unresponsive.

When investigators finally were able to get the two men awake, they questioned if they were just asleep or under the influence of narcotics. The initial deputy noticed the passenger, identified as Dayshun Lamont Davis, continuously putting his left hand under his leg. After repeatedly commanding Davis to show his hands and the command being ignored; Davis reportedly pulled a gun, jumped from the car, and shoved the gun into the deputy, also ramming his head into their chin. Davis then fled the scene.

Deputies chased Davis as additional Salisbury Police officers and Rowan County deputies responded and surrounded the area. A K9 search for Davis proved to be unsuccessful.

Warrants were issued for Davis for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, two counts of resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon. Investigators continued to search throughout Wednesday morning and found him around 1 p.m. at his home on the 400 block of Miller Avenue in Salisbury. He was taken into custody without incident.

Davis was booked into Rowan County Detention Center under a secured bond of $500,000.

The initial deputy that Davis reportedly assaulted was shaken up but sustained no serious injuries.