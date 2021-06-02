Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 7 people in NC county

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of sexually assaulting seven people in Alamance County, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested on Sunday.

At about 2 p.m. on April 28, Burlington police told deputies about a sexual assault case in the county’s jurisdiction.

According to the report, Kenneth Ray King Jr., 39, of Graham, had sexually assaulted seven people.

On Sunday, deputies arrested King on charges of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of first-degree sex offense with a minor.

He received a $300,000 secured bond.

To report an incident or suspicious situation that may involve child sexual abuse, please contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office to speak with a member of the Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6300 or call 911.