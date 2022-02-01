Man armed with gun accused of threatening to steal jewelry from NC Walmart

UPDATE:

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office sent a correction to their original release regarding an armed robbery at the Walmart in Cameron on Tuesday morning.

Authorities originally said that a man armed with a gun went into the Walmart and busted open the jewelry case with his handgun before stealing jewelry.

The sheriff’s office said in an update that the man “did brandish a weapon, communicate a threat and attempt to steal jewelry. However, the jewelry case was not broken.”

The suspect has not been arrested at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY:

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday morning at the Walmart in Cameron, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office sent a tweet at 7:05 a.m. regarding the robbery and said that deputies were on the scene investigating.

According to officials, a man walked into the Walmart located at 2800 N.C. Highway 24 and used a handgun to break the jewelry case. He then stole “an unknown quantity of jewelry,” the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear at this time how much the jewelry stolen is worth.

The sheriff’s office later tweeted a picture of the suspect and said that K-9 units were at the Walmart searching for him.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.