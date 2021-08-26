Man accused of stabbing woman to death in Charlotte pleads guilty, sentenced to over 7 years in prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man accused of stabbing a 28-year-old woman to death in east Charlotte in 2020 was sentenced to at least 93 months in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded on June 16 to the 3500 block of Taurus Drive for a reported stabbing. Tierra Watson was found with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.

Anthony Garcia was found inside the residence during this time, CMPD said. He was transported to CMPD Headquarters to be interviewed by detectives and was charged with murder.

Garcia pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of voluntary manslaughter and an unrelated robbery that happened in April 2020. He received a combined sentence of 93 to 133 months.