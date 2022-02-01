Man accused of shooting of SC deputy arrested

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the man who shot at a deputy has been arrested.

The sheriff’s office was searching for Zackery Edwin Sterling Fiskeaux after a deputy tried to pull over a black Ford Ranger on Saturday night. However, they kept going after an initial stop. A man, who was later identified as Fiskeaux, got out of the vehicle, ran into the woods and fired shots towards the deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, Fiskeaux was arrested by SLED in Pickens Co. on Old Seneca Road overnight. A deputy met with SLED and transported him to the Oconee County Detention Center and served him with his arrest warrants.

Deputies said they detained a woman inside of the truck who had an outstanding arrest warrant. The woman, identified as 28-year-old Adriane Christine Coble, was placed into custody and transported to the Oconee County Detention Center.

The outstanding warrant charged Coble with unlawful neglect of a child. Coble was also charged with transporting alcohol with a broken seal, according to deputies. Coble was released from the detention center earlier Sunday on a combined $10,257.50 personal recognizance bond.