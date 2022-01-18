Man accused of shooting, killing his own mother in Concord home

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 24-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday after police said he shot and killed his mother at her home in Concord, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police said Cabarrus Count EMS was originally called to the home on the 5800 block of Brookstone Court Tuesday for a medical-related incident.

As EMS was leaving the home, they heard multiple gunshots from inside, officials said.

Officers responded and saw Ya-Qway Sawyer attempting to leave the scene. Sawyer was detained while police searched the home.

The man’s mother, Katrina Smith, was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds in her bathroom and was pronounced dead.

Sawyer was charged with one count of murder.

Police said the investigation is ongoing to determine a motive for the shooting.

Officials did not provide information as to what type of medical incident had happened prior to the shooting.