Man accused of shooting, killing foster brother while ‘playing’ with gun in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is accused of shooting and killing his teen foster brother while he was “playing” with a handgun outside of a Kannapolis home Thursday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 28-year-old Jahrell McKenzie, Jr., was playing with a gun “in a reckless manner” outside of a home on Folwer Street Thursday when the gun fired, striking his 17-year-old foster brother in the upper back.

The teen died shortly after he was shot, authorities said.

Investigators said McKenzie left the scene after the shooting and fled the state to South Carolina. He was detained in York County and extradition proceedings are underway to have him transported back to Rowan County.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest warrant was obtained for McKenzie for Involuntary Manslaughter.