HARMONY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the leg has been arrested, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots Tuesday, July 26, near 111 Tabor Inn Lane. A woman was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified the woman’s boyfriend, Jhonathan Morales, 20, of Olin, NC, as the suspect and a search for him began.

Morales was arrested a short time later and faces multiple charges including possession of a gun as a felon and assault with intent to kill.

Morales had previously been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle on July 17, 2022.

CSI, EMS, and the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office were among the departments involved in the incident.

Morales has a criminal history including breaking and entering and driving-related charges.