BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Tips led to the arrest of a man who allegedly robbed a Domino’s at knifepoint.

Get-away vehicle in Domino’s robbery

Burlington Police Department says that after ‘many’ tips from the community, they identified and arrested Thomas Durham, 45, on Thursday.

Police say that Durham went into a Domino’s Pizza on South Church Street in Burlington and brandished a knife, taking an undisclosed amount of money and then fleeing the scene in a white Honda. No one was hurt.

Durham was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and given a $100,000 bond. Police are still seeking assistance with the identity of the get-away driver.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.