BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Tips led to the arrest of a man who allegedly robbed a Domino’s at knifepoint.
Burlington Police Department says that after ‘many’ tips from the community, they identified and arrested Thomas Durham, 45, on Thursday.
Police say that Durham went into a Domino’s Pizza on South Church Street in Burlington and brandished a knife, taking an undisclosed amount of money and then fleeing the scene in a white Honda. No one was hurt.
Durham was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and given a $100,000 bond. Police are still seeking assistance with the identity of the get-away driver.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.