Man accused of peeping into women’s shower room from janitor’s closet in Appalachian State dorm

BOONE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 49-year-old man is accused of secretly peeping inside a women’s shower room at an Appalachian State University residence hall, according to an arrest warrant from the App State University Campus Police.

The warrant said Jerry McGlamery is accused of peeping into the third-floor women’s shower room inside the Eggers Residence Hall from an access point in the janitor’s closet.

The incident allegedly happened on Oct. 15, the warrant showed.

McGlamery was charged with one count of misdemeanor secret peeping.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn additional details about the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.