BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for the shooting of a Burlington man last month.

According to Burlington Police Department, with assistance from deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, J’Raad Amajh Malik Simpson, 40, of Caswell County, was arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Tracy Dion Brown.

Simpson is awaiting extradition from Clay County, Florida and received no bond.

Tracy Brown was shot and killed on July 5, 2022. Police arrived at the Foster Street home just before noon and found Brown dead in the front yard of a home.