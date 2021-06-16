Man accused of killing 2 transwomen in Charlotte charged with murder of man found in Union County woods

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Marshville man already in jail for his connection to the April murders of two transwomen in Charlotte is now charged with the murder of a 33-year-old man whose body was found in the woods near Wingate in February, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said 34-year-old Joel Isaiah Brewer is accused of murdering Joshua Tramaine Allen whose body was discovered on February 9.

UCSO said deputies were called in February to a wooded area near the intersection of Santana Road and Monroe-Ansonville Road outside of Wingate after a man pulled off the road when his truck broke down and spotted a body.

The victim was identified as Allen.

Allen was reported missing to the Marshville Police Department on January 25. State officials said he was last seen alive on Bost Street in Marshville on Jan. 23.

Detectives said Allen died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said investigators were able to link Allen and Brewer together on the night of Allen’s disappearance. They could not find evidence that Allen was alive after that encounter.

Brewer is already in custody at the Mecklenburg County jail in connection to two murders that happened in April.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Brewer and Dontarius Long, 21, solicited sex from two Black transwomen, Remi Fennel and Jaida Petersen, before shooting them. The murder of the two occurred less than two weeks apart.

Brewer and Long did not have any personal connection to the two victims, according to police.

He was also convicted of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in Union County for his role in a 2011 robbery attempt that resulted in the death of his accomplice. Detectives said Brewer and three co-conspirators planned to rob a person suspected of selling drugs when his accomplice was shot by a man at the home of the planned attack. He and the other accomplices dumped the person’s body on the shoulder of Monroe Street.

The investigation into Allen’s death remains active.

Governor Roy Cooper offered a $5,000 reward last week for information leading to an arrest of whoever was responsible.