Man accused of murder in deadly shooting at Huntersville park arrested

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The man wanted for the murder of a man who was shot during an argument at North Mecklenburg Park in August was arrested Monday, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

25-year-old Michael Withers is accused of shooting Haiishen McIntyre on August 29. McIntyre died in the hospital about a week later.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting at the park around 6:15 p.m. on August 29 where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said investigators learned that a verbal argument began between people playing basketball. During the altercation, shots were fired and McIntyre was struck.

Withers was identified as the suspect on October 7. He was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.