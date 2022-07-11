LEXINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of killing two people at a home in Kannapolis last month was found at a home in Lexington and arrested Saturday, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

Authorities said Marlon Tyrone Anderson was wanted after entering a Kannapolis home on June 2 where he shot and killed 61-year-old Sharon Chambers and 46-year-old Benny Sloan, Jr.

Anderson fled the home in a black SUV, investigators said. The U.S. Marshals said they received tips that the suspect may have been “in areas between Greensboro, Charlotte and Asheville.”

Anderson was arrested Saturday without incident and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.