GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of holding a gun to someone’s head at a Gaston County home on Sunday was shot and injured by police after authorities said he fired multiple shots at officers, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Police said the incident began around 11:32 a.m. on September 4 when officers responded to the 4000 block of Stoney Oaks Drive in southwestern Gaston County for a vehicle left abandoned on private property.

Officers said they found a silver Lincoln Town Car off of a private roadway. The vehicle reportedly appeared to have been wrecked and was stuck down a slight embankment.

Police said no driver or passenger was located, but officers found a loaded assault-style rifle inside. Authorities processed the vehicle and recovered the unsecured weapon before the vehicle was towed from the property.

Police said officers then responded to a second call around 3:23 a.m. to a report that someone heard gunshots and saw a suspicious person in the area was the vehicle had been found earlier Sunday. Officers said no one was located when they arrived.

At around 4:30 p.m., police again responded to the 4000 block of Stoney Oaks Drive after a caller reported an unknown person was holding a gun to their father’s head in a home’s garage.

Police said the suspect had fled on foot. A K9 team was used to track the suspect. During their search, the K9 team found a second assault-style rifle and a bag hidden near where the Lincoln Town Car had been found earlier that day, police said.

A K9 Unit then alerted officers on an abandoned car in the area.

The suspect is accused of firing multiple shots at the K9 and three police officers, authorities said.

Police returned fire and struck the suspect who then complied with the officers’ commands.

Gaston County Police said officers rendered aid to the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Matthew Curtis Buford of Gastonia, who was taken to the hospital and later released into law enforcement custody. No officers were injured.

Buford is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree trespassing, assault by pointing a gun, assault on a law enforcement K9 and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information that could aid in the investigation is asked to call Detective J.P. Brienza at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.