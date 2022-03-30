ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder after another man was shot in the chest inside a vehicle following a fight in Rock Hill last week, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police accused Leopold Cockman of firing “numerous gunshots” at another person while they were attempting to leave an altercation in the roadway on March 23.

The victim got out of the vehicle and walked to a nearby home where police responded, authorities said. He was found on the home’s front porch.

The man was taken to the hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

Investigators worked with the York County Sheriff’s Office and located Cockman on March 30.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a crime of violence and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.