ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of using scissors to cut off half of a kitten’s ears at a vacant apartment in Rock Hill Monday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a complex on Heather Square around 11:30 p.m. where they were told that water was draining into an apartment from what was supposed to be a vacant unit upstairs.

Rock Hill Police said officers watched 35-year-old Calvin Aljernard Nabritt leave the vacant apartment holding a kitten and a pair of scissors.

When officers asked him why he was in the apartment, police said Nabritt told them he had heard the kitten inside crying out. Once he got inside, he decided to give the kitten a bath, he reportedly told police.

The officers said they observed fresh wounds on the animal where half of its ears had been cut off.

Police attempted to detain the man as they investigated when authorities said he resisted.

Officers and Nabritt struggled on the stairway, causing the railing to break free from the wall. He slipped from the officer’s grasp and fled on foot.

Police said he was apprehended after he tripped and fell to the ground. He was taken to the hospital after complaining that his ankle was hurting.

After he was released, Nabritt was taken to the Rock Hill Jail where he was charged with Ill Treatment of Animals and a citation for resisting police.