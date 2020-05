WILMINGTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Wilmington Police Department is actively searching for a man who they believe abducted a pregnant woman overnight.

The abduction happened around 2 a.m. Friday, May 15 near 522 S. Kerr Avenue.

Authorities have not yet released the name or any other information about the woman.

Police said the man shown in the photo has been named as her abductor. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609 or 911 immediately.