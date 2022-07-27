CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man accused of being the driver in a deadly horrific crash in Florida has been caught in Charlotte.

Authorities in North Bay Village, Florida, near Miami, said Julius Bernstein was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina Tuesday on charges unrelated to the crash.

The crash happened back in June. According to WSVN Television, two cars collided at an intersection in North Bay Village. Security and dashcam video showed a car at a high rate of speed crashing into another vehicle.

Cynthia Orsatelliz, her 15-year-old daughter Maria, and her 12-year-old daughter Sophia were killed in the crash.

Not much is known yet about Bernstein’s whereabouts leading up to his arrest Tuesday or why he was in Charlotte. As of Wednesday, he was being held at the Union County jail.

Authorities did indicate that several open warrants were out for Bernstein. Media reports also said that he had an extensive criminal history.

On the news of the arrest, Samir Saidi, the husband of Cynthia and the father of Maria and Sophia, said in an interview with WSVN, “We are very appreciative of all the efforts that the police department, to some extent, gives us some relief in our hearts.”