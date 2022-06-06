GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting that placed a Goldsboro hospital on lockdown on Sunday has been determined to be accidental in nature.

The shooting was reported as an “active shooter incident” at 8:17 p.m. at Wayne UNC Health Care at 2700 Wayne Memorial Drive, according to Joel Gillie, spokesman for Wayne County.

Investigators said the suspect shot one person on the sixth floor of the hospital before leaving the hospital.

The lockdown was lifted at 9:10 p.m., according to a news release from Gillie.

Police said during their investigation, they found the shooting to be an accidental discharge of a gun.

Police said there was no active shooter at the hospital. However, when they first responded it was treated as such.

Police said Allen Carmichael, 40, of Goldsboro accidentally shot his sister Sade Jones in the leg.

Carmichael faces a charge of felony carrying a concealed weapon.

Jones suffered a non-life-threatening injury.