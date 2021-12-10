Major retail CEOs asking lawmakers for help amid theft surge

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Twenty CEO’s of major retail companies including Best Buy, Target, and Nordstrom signed a letter sent to congress calling for immediate action.

The U.S has seen a surge in organized crime over the last several years. Retail Industry Leaders Association executive vice president Jason Brewer said the pandemic has made the problem worse.

“These crimes are getting more frequent, more organized and that is why CEOs have called on congress to act,” Jason Brewer said.

“Leading retailers are concerned about the growing impact organized retail crime is having on the communities we proudly serve, which is why we strongly support the bipartisan and bicameral Integrity, Notification and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces (INFORM) for Consumers Act. This important legislation will modernize our consumer protection laws to safeguard families and communities from the sale of illicit products and we urge its quick passage,” the association said in its letter to congress.

“There are a number of marketplaces right now and the inform act would require all of them to sort of remove that vail of anonymity and make it easier for people to know who they are buying from and make it harder for a criminal network to hide behind a screen name and sell stolen product,” Brewer said.

Rep. Red Budd (R-NC) said lenient policies and criminal charges are making the problem worse.

“It is absolutely tragic. It’s a major social problem,” Rep. Budd said. “I hope that local jurisdictions, this is not as much of a federal concern as it is a municipal and state-wide, so I want state legislatures and local municipals to make sure that they don’t decriminalize very bad behavior.”

Former CMPS officer Walter Bowers said a spike in crime is a sign of the times and cracking down on both security and online platforms is a way to prevent merchandise from landing in the wrong hands.

“These organized groups are able to work in those loopholes in the law and those loopholes in security and they are certainly impacting the market and those individuals who are trying to pay for things the right way in a significant way,” Bowers said.

For the full letter sent to congress, click here.