CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women made off with multiple lottery scratch-off tickets from a Creedmoor convenience store, according to police.

Police said this happened on April 12 just before 2 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Main Street.

While inside the store, one of the women distracted the clerk and took the lottery tickets from the case, police stated.

Suspects were recorded leaving the store in what appears to be a 2005-2009 white, Ford Focus (4-door) traveling South on NC 50 Highway, towards Wake County, police said.

Detectives said the lottery tickets were redeemed for money at a Circle K in Raleigh around 2:30 p.m. on April 12.

Photo courtesy of Creedmoor Police

Anyone with information or knowledge of these subjects is urged to call the Creedmoor Police Department at (919) 528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at (919) 693-3100.