Longtime Charlotte firefighter accused of stealing more than $500 from Target

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A firefighter who has been with the Charlotte Fire Department for more than 12 years has been charged with larceny for stealing hundreds of dollars from Target in Midtown, police said.

Timothy Ireland, 41, stole more than $500 during the course of seven larcenies between April 30, 2020, and May 24, 2020, at the Target located at 900 Metropolitan Avenue, according to CMPD.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Ireland, who is an employee of the Charlotte Fire Department. Ireland was interviewed Tuesday by detectives and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with seven counts of misdemeanor larceny.

“I am disappointed by the charges against our Firefighter. This does not represent or reflect our values as a Department. I have the highest expectations of our members on how they conduct themselves on-duty as well as off-duty,” CFD Chief Reginald Johnson said.

The investigation into these cases is active and ongoing.