Locust Police officer terminated for ‘detrimental personal conduct’

LOCUST, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Locust Police officer has been terminated by the police department for off-duty actions outside of Locust Police jurisdiction that they believed “constituted detrimental personal conduct.”

Additional details about what Detective Jaman Smith had done were not immediately provided to FOX 46. Officials learned of the incident around 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 and Detective Smith was placed on administrative leave approximately 11 a.m. the same day, pending an internal investigation.

On Monday, Locust Police Department terminated Smith around 2 p.m. following the completion of the investigation. Locust Police maintains the incident occurred while Smith was off-duty and outside of their jurisdiction.

Smith was employed with the Locust Police Department since October 2020.