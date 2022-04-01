LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was arrested and charged with identity theft Thursday after she allegedly stole a cell phone from a grocery cart and used it to make purchases of more than $2,000, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 18, a man filed a report to deputies that his cell phone had been stolen from a grocery cart while he was shopping at Food Lion.

According to the man, he was contacted on March 14 by Jessica Shull, 27, who told him she had his phone and wanted to return it. He went to her address and picked up the phone.

A short time later, the man attempted to buy something with his bank card which was declined due to insufficient funds, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said he checked his bank statements which showed the Shull had made purchases of more than $2,000.

Shull was arrested on March 31 and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and financial identity theft.