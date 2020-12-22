Lincolnton man charged with statutory rape of a child under 15

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 19-year-old was charged with statutory rape last week after deputies said he sexually assaulted a child under the age of 15, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
ICSO said it received a report on September 7 that a minor had been sexually assaulted.
During the investigation, the victim identified 19-year-old Trevor John Loper as the suspect.
Loper was arrested on December 16 and charged for “felony statutory rape of a child less than 15-years-old by an adult more than four years but less than six years older than the victim.”
He was issued a 10,000 bond.
