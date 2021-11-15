Lincolnton man charged with drugs and breaking into storage units after suspicious vehicle stop

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Lincolnton man is facing several charges after a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle netted drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a connection to storage unit break-ins.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Steven Dale Elliott of Lincolnton was charged with first-degree trespassing, four counts of injury to personal property, four felony counts of breaking and entering a building, possession of a controlled substance Schedule II, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say on the night of November 14 around midnight, two deputies noticed a suspicious vehicle pulling into the parking lot of Iron Station Elementary School with no lights on. When the driver saw the patrol cars, the car’s headlights came on and officers observed a man and a woman in the vehicle. When questioned by the officers, they told the officers that they were searching for a missing dog that ran off.

The car left the parking lot and deputies reportedly found it strange because they had pulled into the parking lot looking for a dog with the lights out on the car. Deputies conducted an investigative traffic stop on Magnolia Grove Road, and the two people gave permission to search the car.

The deputies discovered methamphetamine and a meth pipe in the passenger side door. Deputies also learned the driver, Elliott, may have broken into several storage units at Denver Mini Storage on North NC 16 Business. Other deputies went to that location and discovered an opening cut into the fence around the business and several storage units broken into and the doors left open. They found bolt cutters and broken locks during their search of the premises. Deputies tried to contact the storage unit renters to determine what was stolen. The car was taken to an impound lot.

Elliott was transported to Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under $57,000 bond. No other details or any possible charges were immediately provided to FOX 46 about the woman in Elliott’s car.

The investigation is still ongoing.