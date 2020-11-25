Lincolnton man attacks mother with knife as she slept, deputies say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 24-year-old was charged with attacking his mother with a knife while she slept Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said deputies responded to a home on Buffalo Shoals Road around 9 a.m. on November 24 after dispatchers heard a struggle during a 9-1-1 phone call.

When they checked the home, deputies said they found blood on the floor and the walls leading into a bedroom.

As they walked toward the front door, Tyreke Drewshawn Alexander approached the home with his hands of above his head and told deputies he had stabbed his mom.

Detectives found a silver kitchen knife that Alexander had thrown across the road.

The victim told deputies that she was asleep and woke up to her son attacking her. She was taken to the hospital for cuts to her face.

Alexander was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

