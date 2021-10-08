Lincolnton man admits to downloading child porn, charged, deputies say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lincolnton County man was charged Thursday after he allegedly admitted to deputies that he had downloaded child pornography, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said investigators contacted 39-year-old Brian Smith after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children program on October 7. Smith reportedly admitted to detectives that he had downloaded the material.

Smith was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The sheriff’s office said the ICAC program helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to online child exploitation and Internet crimes against children.