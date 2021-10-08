Lincolnton man admits to downloading child porn, charged, deputies say

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brian Smith (courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lincolnton County man was charged Thursday after he allegedly admitted to deputies that he had downloaded child pornography, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said investigators contacted 39-year-old Brian Smith after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children program on October 7. Smith reportedly admitted to detectives that he had downloaded the material.

Smith was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The sheriff’s office said the ICAC program helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to online child exploitation and Internet crimes against children.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories