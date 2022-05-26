CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is recovering after authorities said he had emergency surgery after a shooting in Cherryville earlier this month, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the shooting on May 13 around 10:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Lincolnton Highway in Cherryville.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. A person of interest was also identified and interviewed, police said.

The injured man was taken to the hospital where they underwent emergency surgery. He is currently recovering from his injuries, authorities said.

As a result of the investigation, police said Brannon Scronce of Lincolnton was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury and weapons possession.

He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

Police said the investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.