Lincoln County pair charged with number of area break-ins

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two Lincoln County residents are facing charges in connection to several break-ins in Catawba and Lincoln counties, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said detectives from both counties worked together to identify 29-year-old Dustin Thomas of Lincolnton and 41-year-old April Bain of Iron Station as suspects in several break-ins.

Officers reportedly received permission to search the homes of the two suspects.

At Thomas’ home, deputies said they found several boxes of ammunition and firearms hidden underneath a mattress that allegedly came from a break-in in Catawba County. Investigators said Thomas admitted to the break-ins where a laptop and iPad were stolen along with the firearms.

Thomas also told detectives that he broke into a home on Greenway Drive where a live snake, television, Play Station and other items were stolen and recovered by officers.

Thomas is charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering a building, two counts of possession of stolen goods, felony larceny, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Bain is charged with felony breaking and entering, breaking into a building and larceny of a firearm.

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected to be filed.