Lincoln County officials tear down abandoned ‘drug house’

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — An abandoned house that has been known for illegal drug activity has been torn down, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, the abandoned home at 1718 Power Line Road in Lincolnton received numerous complaints from the community about illegal drug activity. Officials investigated the ownership of the property that had been taken over by drug dealers and users.

Investigators say numerous investigations into drug activity and disturbances were responded to at the home. A search warrant in February resulted in the seizure of 175 grams of methamphetamine, a firearm, and the arrest of a drug dealer.

Officials were successfully able to get the property deeded over to the county in order for the lot to be cleared. The abandoned house was successfully torn down Wednesday.