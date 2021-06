Nicholas Benjamin Lynch (courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 24-year-old Lincolnton man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison last week after stabbing his father to death in 2018, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Nicholas Benjamin Lynch, 24, stabbed and killed his father, 59-year-old Oswald Bryan Lynch, on February 1, 2018.

Lynch was charged and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

He will serve a minimum 192 months to a maximum 243 months in North Carolina prison.