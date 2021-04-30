Lincoln County man pleads guilty to murder, possession of pipe bomb

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 61-year-old man pleaded guilty to a 2019 murder and possession of a weapon of mass destruction Thursday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Official said Steven Allen Avery pleaded guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Mary Walters Cook who was killed in Lincolnton in 2019.
Avery also pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon of mass destruction after a pipe bomb was found inside his home during the investigation into Cook’s death.
Avery was sentenced to a combined 23 years maximum in prison.