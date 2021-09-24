Lincoln County man found guilty of sexual assault despite failing to return to court

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies are searching for a Lincoln County man who was found guilty of sexual assault but failed to return to court after the first day of his trial, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 61-year-old Randy Rinck, Sr. was charged in February after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman and holding her against her will at knifepoint.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Feb. 15 along Barsdale Lane in Lincolnton after a woman ran to a nearby home and asked the neighbor to call 911 because she was being held against her will.

She remained with the 911 caller until deputies arrived to the scene.

The woman told the sheriff’s office that she had gone to the Rinck’s home in Lincolnton on Feb. 13 to visit. While together, she told deputies she and Rinck went riding around and during that time, Rinck began drinking alcohol and started assaulting her.

When they returned back to the home, the woman told deputies Rinck threatened her with a knife and refused to let her leave. She told deputies he continued to assault her over the weekend and gave her two black eyes, and small cuts on her body.

During the attacks, a sexual offense occurred, the woman told the sheriff’s office. The woman was able to escape to a neighbor’s home on Monday and was able to finally contact the police.

Rinck was not in court during the last days of his trial but was found guilty of second-degree forcible sexual offense and assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said they have not been able to locate him after the first day of his trial.

Anyone with information on where Rinck could be located is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.