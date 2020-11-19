Lincoln County man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lincolnton man has been charged in connection with a child sexual assault that occurred earlier this year.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a report was filed on Oct. 22, 2020, regarding the sexual assault of a child following an interview with a 14-year-old girl at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center.

During the interview, the 14-year-old disclosed the sexual assault. The incident occurred at a home the young teen was visiting. The victim and suspect did not know each other, deputies said.

Erick Richard Cardenas, 30, of Lincolnton, was interviewed at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, and admitted to the sexual assault.

Cardenas was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate where he was charged with indecent liberties with a child and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond. He will have a first appearance in Lincoln County District Court on Friday, Nov. 20.

