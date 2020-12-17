Lincoln County man charged with kidnapping after threatening family with machete

VALE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 20-year-old was arrested for kidnapping after he threatened five children with a machete at a home in Vale, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said deputies responded to a home on Ed Craig Road for a report of a domestic disturbance involving a man with a machete.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the man’s mother outside of the home. She told them that her son was inside, armed with a machete, and that five children between the ages of 2 and 14 had locked themselves in the bathroom for safety.

Deputies entered the home and found 20-year-old Michael Alexander Smothers in the living room with a machete in his hand.

Smothers refused to drop the machete, but did allow the children to leave the residence.

LCSO said Smothers continued to refuse to drop the weapon so deputies fired several been bag rounds. He fell to the floor and dropped the machete.

Smothers was taken to a medical center to be treated for bruising. He was released to the Sheriff’s Office and charged with kidnapping, assault on a female, assault on a law enforcement officer and resist, delay and obstruct a public officer.

