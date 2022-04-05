LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Alexis man is facing multiple charges after he stole construction equipment valued at more than $90,000, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Clay Martin, 47, has been charged with one felony count of attempt to obtain property by false pretenses and two felony counts of possession of stolen goods.

Deputies said they received a report that a piece of stolen equipment was at a location on Mt. Zion Church Road in Alexis. After getting permission to search the property, deputies found two stolen Bobcat skid steers and a stolen travel trailer.

Deputies said one of the skid steers belonged to Blythe Construction Company and was stolen from a construction site in December of 2021. The machine had been rented from Carolina Cat Equipment and purchased by Blythe Construction.

The first stolen skid steer was valued at $70,000, deputies said. The second Bobcat was stolen from a business on East NC Hwy 150 in April 2021. The second Bobcat was valued at $10,000, they said.

Blythe Construction recovered their stolen skid steer and the other Bobcat was taken away by a towing company, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the 2013 travel trailer had been reported stolen from Optimum RV of Spartanburg, SC. The trailer was valued at $13,000. The company was notified and picked up the stolen trailer.

Martin turned himself in and was released on a $30,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.