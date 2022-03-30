LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lincoln County man was charged with attempted murder after authorities said he struck and choked his girlfriend at a home late Monday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an open 911 line around 11:16 p.m. on March 28 at a home on the 400 block of NC-274.

As deputies walked up to the home, they saw a woman standing on a side porch with blood on her face, hands, arms, legs and feet.

She reportedly told authorities that she was laying on the couch when her boyfriend, 27-year-old Charlie Costner, got into a verbal argument that led to the assault.

The woman told deputies that she was struck and choked by Coster and lost consciousness.

She regained her consciousness while she was lying on the floor and was able to unlock her cell phone and dial 911.

She told authorities she was unable to speak in the open line because Costner, who she described as an MMA fighter, was holding his hand over her mouth.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies searched the residence for the suspect but Costner had fled the scene.

He was arrested Tuesday at the home and charged with attempted murder.

A judge issued Costner a $100,000 secured bond.