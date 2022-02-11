Lincoln County man accused of downloading child porn

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 37-year-old Lincoln County man was arrested after he admitted to downloading child pornography, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said detectives received a cyber tip that expressed concern that a suspect on Whispering Way in Denver had reportedly downloaded images or videos of child pornography.

A detective responded to the home and contacted the suspect, identified as Eric Fierro.

Fierro admitted to downloading the illegal material, authorities said.

He was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and given a $25,000 secured bond.