Lincoln County man accused of buying 5 purchases of pine straw with bad checks

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Stanley man is being held on a $14,000 secured bond after he made multiple purchases using bad checks, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Freddie Wayne Dellinger, 57, of Stanley, NC, has been charged with seven felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

The sheriff’s office said the incidents happened between March 23, 2021 and April 26, 2021. Dellinger is accused of making five purchases of pine straw from David Nonnenmacher using bad checks.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Dellinger had made two more purchases with bad checks.

Dellinger was arrested on July 8 and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.